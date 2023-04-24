"Right now millions across the country are being dragged into debt because they're blindsided by the cost of medical bills," Fat Joe previously told the outlet.



The all-star concert is one of several events the rapper and author is planning this week. Joe's goal in our nation's capital is to attend the White House Correspondent's Dinner to lock in more support from lawmakers and powerbrokers. He also has a scheduled meeting and news conference with members of Congress about the issue.



Fat Joe recently collaborated with the non-profit organization that aims to bring awareness to the shady practices used when determining bills for medical stays. Back in February, the Terror Squad artist released a PSA in which he called out "crooks" in healthcare who hide hospital prices, which is illegal under the federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule but isn't enforced the way it's supposed to be.



Look out for more details about benefit concert coming soon.