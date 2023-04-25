Georgia Town Named One Of The World's Best Cheap Beach Destinations
By Sarah Tate
April 25, 2023
A popular small town in Georgia was named one of the best cheap beach destinations in the world, joining a list of gorgeous seaside getaways in countries like Mexico, Thailand and Greece.
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 13 affordable beach vacations around the world for travels to enjoy some time in the sun and water without a massive impact on their wallet. While the list includes stunning beaches across the glove, a few of them can be found in the United States, including one in Georgia.
Tybee Island, with its sandy shores and small beach town vibe, offers visitors a chance to have some fun in the sun without the hefty price that comes along with some more tourist-heavy beaches. Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:
"This beach destination is just 20 minutes from historic downtown Savannah, and is far more affordable. Tybee Island has a three-mile long beach with distinct areas. The North Beach is a great place to watch birds and ships; Mid Beach is the spot to hunt for seashells and shark teeth; South Beach is the busiest area with volleyball and dolphin-spotting; and Back River is a more secluded beach experience with a fishing pier and great views of Little Tybee, the nature preserve just south of the barrier island. The area also has a lot of free parks, playgrounds, and hiking trails."
These are the site's 13 picks for some of the best affordable beach getaways in the world:
- Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida
- Panama City, Panama
- Sayulita, Mexico
- Islamorada, Florida
- Gold Beach, Oregon
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Corfu, Greece
- Tybee Island, Georgia
- Patong, Thailand
- Palawan Island, Philippines
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Cambria, California
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes these towns special.