Georgia Town Named One Of The World's Best Cheap Beach Destinations

A popular small town in Georgia was named one of the best cheap beach destinations in the world, joining a list of gorgeous seaside getaways in countries like Mexico, Thailand and Greece.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 13 affordable beach vacations around the world for travels to enjoy some time in the sun and water without a massive impact on their wallet. While the list includes stunning beaches across the glove, a few of them can be found in the United States, including one in Georgia.

Tybee Island, with its sandy shores and small beach town vibe, offers visitors a chance to have some fun in the sun without the hefty price that comes along with some more tourist-heavy beaches. Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

"This beach destination is just 20 minutes from historic downtown Savannah, and is far more affordable. Tybee Island has a three-mile long beach with distinct areas. The North Beach is a great place to watch birds and ships; Mid Beach is the spot to hunt for seashells and shark teeth; South Beach is the busiest area with volleyball and dolphin-spotting; and Back River is a more secluded beach experience with a fishing pier and great views of Little Tybee, the nature preserve just south of the barrier island. The area also has a lot of free parks, playgrounds, and hiking trails."

These are the site's 13 picks for some of the best affordable beach getaways in the world:

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida Panama City, Panama Sayulita, Mexico Islamorada, Florida Gold Beach, Oregon Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Corfu, Greece Tybee Island, Georgia Patong, Thailand Palawan Island, Philippines Virginia Beach, Virginia Cambria, California San Juan, Puerto Rico

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes these towns special.