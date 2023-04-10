Georgia Spot Named One Of America's Best Beach Towns

America has thousands of miles of coastline, with an endless number of beaches waiting to become the backdrop of lifelong memories soaking up the sun and swimming in warm waters with friends and family. One beach town in Georgia was recognized among hundreds of similar destinations as being one of the best in the U.S.

Thrillist searched across the country to find the best beach towns around, compiling a list of 20 that "represent the best of the best, places where those sands give way to dreamy towns, where the locals vibe with the visitors, and the food and drink become the stuff of endless summer memories."

According to the site, Georgia's very own Tybee Island is one of the top beach towns in the country thanks to its dreamy local vibe, eclectic shops and stunning ocean views. Thrillist suggests trying some old-fashioned treats at a sweet shop and walking along the pier or chow down at one of the many restaurants serving up deliciously-fresh seafood.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"You'll find Tybee just 30 minutes from historic downtown Savannah at the easternmost point of Georgia, a barrier island of wide, sandy beaches and a laid-back vibe with just the right amount of weird. There are plenty of hotels, but the picturesque pastel-colored rental homes with white Bahama shutters and white picket fences will captivate you. What truly sets this tiny, 21-square-miles island apart is its long, funky history. Pop in at a dive bar (Huc-A-Poo's, Tybee Time, or the Sand Bar), grab a beer, and chat up a local, who will probably be eager to tell you all about the town or nearby Fort Pulaski, a Civil War-era national monument you can explore on bike or foot."

Check out Thrillist's full list to see more about the best beach towns in America.