Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Officially Announce Reelection Campaign For 2024

"As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection," Harris tweeted.

On Monday (April 24), sources familiar with the situation told CNN that Biden's team was preparing for his official 2024 reelection campaign. Biden returned to the White House Sunday (April 23) night after a weekend of reported intensive runthrough of campaign and personal planning at Camp David, with a video announcement expected to be released on Tuesday on the four-year anniversary of his initial announcement.

An NBC News poll released on Sunday reported that only 26% of respondents believed Biden should run for a second term, while 70% said he shouldn't. Additionally, 51% of Democrats said Biden shouldn't run for a second term, with the results mirroring other recent polls showing subpar support for the president ahead of his expected reelection campaign.

Nearly half of the respondents cited Biden's age as their main concern. Biden will be just weeks ahead of his 82nd birthday on Election Day 2024 and would be 86 at the completion of his second term if reelected.

The president's advisers are, however, confident that polls will be more favorable long-term with former President Donald Trump, the current favorite for the Republican nomination, having "a pretty good track record of bringing our people back home -- and out to vote," a senior Democratic official with ties to the White House told CNN. Biden's advisers also view the president's age as a sign of political experience.

“He is a steady hand, when you look at what’s out there right now with Donald Trump and what we’re hearing again. People don’t want that chaos back again,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, while addressing the topic of the president's age during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.