Swae Lee Protects Newborn Son As He Fights His Way Past Coachella Security

“As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them," Swae's management said in a statement. "As 1/2 of Rae Sremmurd, he was due to perform on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at 5:55 PM. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage."



"The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at end of the video in a celebration," management added.



In the video, you can see Swae get shoved backward by security first before the fight ensues. One of Swae's bodyguards stepped up to protect the artist and and his team as they ensure his child's safety during the incident. He was able to make it in time to join his brother Jxmmi on stage at Coachella. They performed a mix of new songs off their Sremm 4 Life album and of their fan favorites.



So far, Swae has not addressed the fight. He's currently with Jxmmi and Post Malone for the European leg of Posty's tour.