Swae Lee Protects Newborn Son As He Fights His Way Past Coachella Security
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2023
Swae Lee managed to escape an ugly scuffle with security without any serious injuries to himself or his newborn baby.
On Tuesday, April 25, TMZ posted footage of a fight between the Rae Sremmurd rapper and security that occurred while he was trying to enter the festival for his scheduled set during Weekend 2 of Coachella. In the video, you can see a mob form at the entrance behind the stage before it erupted into a violent brawl. At one point in the video, you can see the rapper pick up his newborn child while he's in his stroller and walk away from the fight.
Security who didn’t recognize Swae allegedly began pressing and then attacking his crew as they tried to make their way in. Swae’s people managed to get them out unharmed.
“As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them," Swae's management said in a statement. "As 1/2 of Rae Sremmurd, he was due to perform on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at 5:55 PM. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage."
"The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at end of the video in a celebration," management added.
In the video, you can see Swae get shoved backward by security first before the fight ensues. One of Swae's bodyguards stepped up to protect the artist and and his team as they ensure his child's safety during the incident. He was able to make it in time to join his brother Jxmmi on stage at Coachella. They performed a mix of new songs off their Sremm 4 Life album and of their fan favorites.
So far, Swae has not addressed the fight. He's currently with Jxmmi and Post Malone for the European leg of Posty's tour.