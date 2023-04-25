Update On Zach Wilson's Future With Jets After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson appears to still be in the New York Jets' long-term plans, despite the team's pending acquisition of Aaron Rodgers.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the team's reported trade agreement with the Green Bay Packers, which he referred to as "historic," and said would be a good learning experience for Wilson as he enters his third NFL season.

"I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach," Douglas said via NFL.com. "Zach's ceiling is unlimited. No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson, and him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he's in the building, that's a great opportunity and a great experience."

Wilson was benched for backup Mike White in November and made two starts in White's absence in December. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the "full intent" for the quarterback change was to "make sure Zach gets back on the football field" and that Wilson's "career here's not over."

A trade sending Rodgers to the Jets was reported to be agreed to on Monday (April 25). The Packers will receive three picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft -- a first-rounder (No. 13 overall), a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder (No. 207) -- as well as a conditional 2024 second-round pick, which will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets' offensive plays in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets will also receive the Packers' first-round pick (No. 15) and fifth-round pick (No. 170).