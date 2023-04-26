Aerosmith Tease Possible Farewell Tour With Mysterious Countdown Clock

Aerosmith recently dropped a few mysterious hints regarding the possibility of an upcoming tour, and fans have being working around the "clock" to decode the messages. The "Dream On" standouts added a countdown clock to their website, drawing speculation of a possible tour announcement. According to Consequence of Sound, ad banners with the band's logo and "Peace Out" written on them have been displayed outside of arenas across the country with no further context.

So, why has it been assumed that the clues are leading up to a farewell tour announcement? Just last week, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry shared that the band would be announcing a tour soon.

“I don’t know if I’m not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year. And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.” Consequence of Sound mentioned that this would be Aerosmith's first tour since 2018. The band's last few Vegas residency shows were cancelled in 2022 due to complications with frontman Steven Tyler's health. This, and the fact that the banners read "Peace Out," has fans wondering if the iconic performers are not only teasing a tour, but teasing their last tour ever.