Michigan Police Make Special Stop After Arresting Pizza Delivery Driver
By Logan DeLoye
April 26, 2023
A Grand Ledge police officer and his trusty K-9 named Thor took community safety to the next level last weekend by conducting a unique pizza delivery operation immediately after an arrest. According to a Facebook post shared by the Grand Ledge Police Department, the delivery driver was pulled over and arrested for outstanding warrants as pizza sat ready to eat in the backseat. After arresting the delivery driver, Officer Devereaux and Thor took it upon themselves to complete the delivery and bring the pizza safely to the people who ordered it.
"On Saturday, Officer Devereaux and K-9 Thor initiated a traffic stop leading into Arcadian apartments. The driver was completing a dinner delivery for a popular food delivery service. Our officer quickly called for additional assistance upon discovering the driver had warrants and would not be able to continue driving. Officer Devereaux and Thor took the initiative to complete the delivery themselves."
On Saturday, Officer Devereaux and K-9 Thor initiated a traffic stop leading into Arcadian apartments. The driver was...Posted by Grand Ledge Police Department on Wednesday, April 26, 2023
The post also mentioned that the pizza was still warm when Officer Devereaux dropped it off at its intended location.
"We heard the pizza was still warm! Thank you for making sure our resident(s) did not miss dinner this weekend!" Talk about going above and beyond for your community!