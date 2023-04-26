Michigan Spot Named The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction In The State

By Logan DeLoye

April 26, 2023

There are many tourist attractions scattered throughout Michigan. Some are extremely well-known and see a lot of foot traffic while others exist just off the beaten path. Despite its wonder and beauty, there is one tourist attraction in Michigan that is very underrated.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Michigan is Rocks National Lakeshore located in Munising. Far & Wide mentioned that this attraction is less crowded than Mackinac Island while featuring beautiful, towering rock formations for miles along the shore of Lake Superior. This specific section of the shore features varying trail lengths perfect for those looking to revel in the stunning views while experiencing some much needed time out in nature.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Michigan:

"If this picture doesn't say it all! Located on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (which is actually above the state of Wisconsin), this area is near to Mackinac, yet far less crowded. Follow the many trails to see waterfalls, beaches and cool rock formations."

For a continued list of the most underrated tourist attractions in each state visit farandwide.com

