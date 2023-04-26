Surprise Decision Made On Chase Young's Future With Commanders: Report

The Washington Commanders reportedly plan to not exercise the fifth-year option on defensive end Chase Young's rookie contract for the 2024 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala on Wednesday (April 26).

"The Commanders are not going to exercise DE Chase Young’s fifth-year option, per sources," Jhabvala tweeted.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft missed the majority of the 2022 season after suffering a torn right ACL and ruptured patellar tendon -- which lengthened his recovery timeframe -- during a November 14, 2021 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Ohio State standout recorded five tackles, one QB hit and one pass deflection during the Commanders' final three games last season.