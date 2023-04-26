Surprise Decision Made On Chase Young's Future With Commanders: Report
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2023
The Washington Commanders reportedly plan to not exercise the fifth-year option on defensive end Chase Young's rookie contract for the 2024 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala on Wednesday (April 26).
"The Commanders are not going to exercise DE Chase Young’s fifth-year option, per sources," Jhabvala tweeted.
Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft missed the majority of the 2022 season after suffering a torn right ACL and ruptured patellar tendon -- which lengthened his recovery timeframe -- during a November 14, 2021 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Ohio State standout recorded five tackles, one QB hit and one pass deflection during the Commanders' final three games last season.
Young had a breakout first season, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning a Pro Bowl selection. The Maryland native recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2020, as well as 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2021 prior to the injury.
Young was one of college football's most decorated defensive players during his final season at Ohio State, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist and winning Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bendarik Award, among numerous other national and position awards.