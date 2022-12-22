Major Update On Chase Young's Injury Status

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut during Saturday's (December 24) game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Thursday (December 22).

"It's now," Rivera said while announcing Young's presence in the lineup while addressing reporters via ESPN.

Young will be limited to approximately 12 to 16 snaps in Saturday's game, making his return 13 months after suffering a torn right ACL and ruptured patellar tendon -- which lengthened his recovery timeframe -- during a November 14, 2021 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Every day I feel I'm getting better," Young said via ESPN. "Every day I feel like I'm getting stronger and more comfortable."

Young met with renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews -- who performed his procedure last year -- on Sunday (December 18) and was given approval to play, while the Commanders saw more positive signs in the days leading up to Thursday's announcement.

"Seeing Dr. Andrews was the final thing to get him over the hump," Rivera said via ESPN. "He practiced with confidence. He showed us his willingness to stick that leg in the ground and roll off of it, plant it and cut off it. He had a good week so we're pretty excited about that."

The former Ohio State standout was selected by Washington at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and had a breakout first season, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

Young recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2020, as well as 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2021 prior to the injury.

The Maryland native was one of college football's most decorated defensive players during his final season at Ohio State, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist and winning Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bendarik Award, among numerous other national and position awards.

Young's return comes at a crucial time for the Commanders, who currently hold the seventh and final NFC playoff seed with games remaining against the 49ers, Cleveland Browns (January 1) and Dallas Cowboys (January 8).