LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne Wears Bikini In SI Swimsuit Issue Debut
By Jason Hall
April 27, 2023
LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne will make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the upcoming 2023 edition of the iconic annual magazine, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced on its official website Thursday (April 27) morning.
The multi-year partnership is the latest NIL deal for Dunne, 20, who has earned $3.5 million in endorsements, which makes her the NCAA's highest earning female athlete and second among all athletes behind only undeclared incoming college basketball freshman Bronny James ($7.4 million), the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
"Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to feature her," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tweeted.
"Thank you @SI_Swimsuit for making my dreams come true," Dunne tweeted.
Dunne, a former All-American and a 2022 WCGA Scholastic All-American, has more than 7.4 million followers on TikTok and more than 3.8 million on Instagram, making her the second most-followed NCAA athlete on social media behind only James. The New Jersey native competed in bars and floor exercises, averaging 9.786 on bars and 9.854 on floor during the 2022 season, which included matching her career high score of a 9.925 on bars during LSU's season opener against Centenary and setting a new floor competition career high on with 9.900 against No. 8 Alabama.
LSU gymnastics finished fourth overall in the NCAA gymnastics championships earlier this month.