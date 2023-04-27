LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne Wears Bikini In SI Swimsuit Issue Debut

LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne will make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the upcoming 2023 edition of the iconic annual magazine, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced on its official website Thursday (April 27) morning.

The multi-year partnership is the latest NIL deal for Dunne, 20, who has earned $3.5 million in endorsements, which makes her the NCAA's highest earning female athlete and second among all athletes behind only undeclared incoming college basketball freshman Bronny James ($7.4 million), the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

"Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to feature her," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tweeted.