NCAA Tourney Star Is Joining Angel Reese, LSU; Caitlin Clark Trends
By Jason Hall
April 27, 2023
Former Louisville women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith announced her decision to transfer to reigning national champion LSU in a post shared on her social media accounts.
"Eleven," Van Lith wrote alongside a photo of herself dribbling a basketball in her new LSU uniform, referencing her new number.
Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the 2022-23 regular season and 23.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament last month. LSU star Angel Reese, the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, quote-tweeted Van Lith's post with, "oh it's UP" and posted, "FREE MOKE TOUR CONTINUES" one minute later.
oh it’s UP.🤪 https://t.co/zw0Sp4SIx5— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 27, 2023
FREE SMOKE TOUR CONTINUES. 🤝🏽— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 27, 2023
Reese, who had previously transferred to LSU from Maryland last offseason, shared another tie with Van Lith prior to the point guard's decision to join the Tigers. Iowa star Caitlin Clark went viral for doing a 'You Can't See Me' hand gesture seemingly at Van Lith when the Hawkeyes eliminated the Cardinals in the Final Four. Reese later did the same gesture directly at Clark and pointed to her ring finger when the Tigers held a blowout lead with seconds remaining in their inevitable national championship victory over Iowa.
Clark was trending on Twitter shortly after Van Lith announced her decision to join Reese and the Tigers.
"Bro they unionized against Caitlin Clark," Twitter user Alex Lewis wrote.
Bro they unionized against Caitlin Clark https://t.co/ubxS0huq6J pic.twitter.com/Bgvh6E96Lp— Alex Lewis (@lewisalex10) April 27, 2023
Van Lith was a 2020 McDonald's All-American and ranks fifth among the NCAA's highest earning women's basketball players in terms of NIL deals with an estimated $518,000 earned in endorsements. Reese tops the list with $1.4 million earned, while LSU teammate Flau'jae Johnson ($824,000) and Clark ($810,000) rank second and third, respectively.