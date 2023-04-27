NCAA Tourney Star Is Joining Angel Reese, LSU; Caitlin Clark Trends

Former Louisville women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith announced her decision to transfer to reigning national champion LSU in a post shared on her social media accounts.

"Eleven," Van Lith wrote alongside a photo of herself dribbling a basketball in her new LSU uniform, referencing her new number.

Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the 2022-23 regular season and 23.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament last month. LSU star Angel Reese, the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, quote-tweeted Van Lith's post with, "oh it's UP" and posted, "FREE MOKE TOUR CONTINUES" one minute later.