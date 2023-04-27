Taprooms are a great way to sample craft brews, spend quality time with family and friends, and sample the creativity of local brewers crafting products with a focus on quality ingredients, made in small batches or otherwise representing whatever town they are brewed in.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, the writers at LoveFood searched around the country to find the best craft breweries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

So which spot in Wisconsin is the best craft brewery in the state?

Vennture Brew Co.

Of course Wisconsin's best craft brewery is going to be in a city nicknamed Brew City. Vennture Brew Co. opened in 2018 as a place where you can find both amazing beer and a cup of coffee, operating as a brewery, coffee roaster, tap house and cafe.

Vennture Brew Co. is located at 5519 W North Avenue in Milwaukee.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"An intriguing venture, Vennture Brew Co. roasts its own coffee and makes its own beer. The selection of alcoholic brews is small but mighty, with a couple of oatmeal stouts, one saison, and a selection of IPAs on tap. Each is perfect, though, and the place is particularly popular with families and groups where not everyone is drinking beer."

