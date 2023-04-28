Bebe Rexha Got A Hand-Written Letter From Dolly Parton As They Planned Duet

By Kelly Fisher

April 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Bebe Rexha gushed over country music legend Dolly Parton as she debuted the duo’s stunning collaboration on Friday (April 28). Rexha, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, said Parton is “so sweet,” and told the story of how she contacted the beloved artist to perform a duet.

“Y’all, she still sends faxes. I’m not kidding,” Kelly Clarkson told her audience when Rexha recalled her attempts to contact Parton’s manager. Rexha said, as Clarkson laughed, “they were like, ‘hey, sure, send us a song, but we need it on a CD,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to make (a CD)’.”

“She’s so sweet. I had another song prior to this one,” Rexha revealed. “It was a song about heaven and hell and stuff like that. She wrote me a hand-written letter telling me why she didn’t want to sing about hell… She didn’t wanna go into that energy. So, then I sent her ‘Seasons,’ and she loved it, then a week later she sent me her verse. …She is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Rexha, who said Parton promised “to adopt me,” added that Parton looked stunning when the two joined forces to film the music video together: “She put me to shame, let me tell you! She showed up in 6-inch heels, a corset… and she was ready to go.”

The duet, “Seasons,” is available on Friday, along with Rexha’s third studio album, BEBE. Watch the “Seasons” music video here, and watch Rexha’s interview below.

