Drake, Diddy & More Appear In French Montana's New Documentary
By Tony M. Centeno
April 28, 2023
French Montana is giving fans a sneak-peek into his upcoming documentary featuring Drake, Diddy, and more.
On Thursday, April 27, French dropped the trailer for his new documentary For Khadija. In the nearly three-minute clip, the Moroccan-born rapper shares a glimpse of his life story and his rise to fame from the time his mother brought him to New York City to his unwavering success in the music industry. It will detail his family's journey to America, his upbringing in the Bronx and the struggles he endured while coming up in the rap game. French's doc is directed by Mandon Lovett and executively produced by Drake and Diddy, who also appear in the film.
In addition to Drizzy and the Bad Boy founder, other special guests like Fat Joe and Montana's longtime friend and collaborator Max B will also appear in the doc. For Khadija is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 16. At the premiere, French Montana is scheduled to perform alongside Triplets Ghetto Kids and other surprise performers. French's documentary joins a slew of other films based on artists like Tierra Whack, Alicia Keys, and the late Biz Markie that will also debut during the Tribeca Film Festival.
French Montana first announced the documentary back in February. While he was celebrating his accomplishment as the most streamed African-born artist ever, Montana noted that his documentary was "coming soon." As of this report, there's no confirmation on when the film will be released to the public or where it will premiere. Montana's new documentary will arrive months after he delivered his latest album Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with DJ Drama.
Watch the full trailer below.