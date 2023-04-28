French Montana is giving fans a sneak-peek into his upcoming documentary featuring Drake, Diddy, and more.



On Thursday, April 27, French dropped the trailer for his new documentary For Khadija. In the nearly three-minute clip, the Moroccan-born rapper shares a glimpse of his life story and his rise to fame from the time his mother brought him to New York City to his unwavering success in the music industry. It will detail his family's journey to America, his upbringing in the Bronx and the struggles he endured while coming up in the rap game. French's doc is directed by Mandon Lovett and executively produced by Drake and Diddy, who also appear in the film.

