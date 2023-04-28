Redditor Who Shared Will Levis Odds Shifting Draft Rumor Deletes Account
By Jason Hall
April 28, 2023
A Redditor who claimed that former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had told his family that the Carolina Panthers were planning to select him at No. 1 overall, leading to a shift in betting odds, appears to have deleted their account.
The Reddit account "SaleAgreeable2834" now links to a page that states, "Sorry, nobody on Reddit goes by that name." The account had previously posted "Well ladies and gentleman [sic], [Levis is] telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You’re welcome," ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft (h/t SI.com).
Levis' odds to be taken No. 1 shifted from +4000 to +600 in the days leading up to the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday (April 27) night, despite the quarterback publicly downplaying the post. Carolina, instead, selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, as long suspected, while the Houston Texans took former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall and the Indianapolis Colts selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall.
One of the top trending posts on Reddit is from 'SaleAgreeable2834' — an account created six days ago.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 25, 2023
It claims that Kentucky QB Will Levis has told people he will be drafted #1 overall by Carolina.
Odds for Levis to go #1 have shifted from +4000 to +400 within hours. pic.twitter.com/qbAW9M6uqC
Levis, on the other hand, fell out of the first-round, with 31 teams choosing other players. ESPN's Mel Kiper -- who predicted Levis would be taken by the Colts at No. 4 overall in his mock draft and spent a large portion of the network's live draft broadcast praising the 23-year-old's skillset -- ranked the former Kentucky quarterback as his best player remaining on the board ahead of the second-round, which will begin on Friday (April 28) night.
Levis had been one the most polarizing prospects in the draft with many projecting him to be a top-10 pick and others expressing doubts regarding his transition to the NFL. One NFL team that reportedly considered Levis viewed the left toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games last season as "problematic," according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
Another team reportedly believed the quarterback could have managed the injury, but thought a discussion about surgery would be necessary after the season. Levis has, however, claimed that his "toe has healed" and he would be ready for the 2023 NFL season.
Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season. The 23-year-old transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions.