Redditor Who Shared Will Levis Odds Shifting Draft Rumor Deletes Account

A Redditor who claimed that former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had told his family that the Carolina Panthers were planning to select him at No. 1 overall, leading to a shift in betting odds, appears to have deleted their account.

The Reddit account "SaleAgreeable2834" now links to a page that states, "Sorry, nobody on Reddit goes by that name." The account had previously posted "Well ladies and gentleman [sic], [Levis is] telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You’re welcome," ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft (h/t SI.com).

Levis' odds to be taken No. 1 shifted from +4000 to +600 in the days leading up to the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday (April 27) night, despite the quarterback publicly downplaying the post. Carolina, instead, selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, as long suspected, while the Houston Texans took former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall and the Indianapolis Colts selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall.