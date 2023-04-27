Panthers Select Bryce Young At No. 1 In 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday (April 27) night.

Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions on 245 of 380 passing during two seasons at Alabama, which included 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 366 of 547 passing during his Heisman Trophy winning season in 2021. The 21-year-old had a 6.82 prospect grade and 92 (elite) Next Gen Stats score, according to his NFL.com draft prospect page.

The Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March, were long speculated to have favored Young as the top pick. Earlier this week, head coach Frank Reich confirmed that he discussed the pick with general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday (April 24) and the two sides reached "a consensus."