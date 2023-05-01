California Hotel Pool Named Among The Best In The US

You deserve a vacation, and what better place to sit back and relax than beside one of the most beautiful pools in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best hotel pools in all of California can be found at the London West Hollywood in Los Angeles and The Resort At Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. These hotels were also listed among the best in the entire country.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the best hotel pools in all of California:

London West Hollywood:

"Just off Sunset Strip, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills epitomizes California cool. It includes a rooftop pool and pool deck overlooked by large cutouts of the hotel’s English Bulldog mascots, Winston and Churchill while offering epic panoramic views. Dining can be enjoyed at the on-site Boxwood restaurant, while every room here is a suite, starting at 750 square feet. All feature private balconies with mountain and city views, room service, stocked wet bars, and flat-screen TVs with HBO."

The Resort At Pelican Hill:

"The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach is a 5-star resort offering the ultimate in luxuries. A highlight is its massive 380,000-gallon Coliseum Pool, inspired by the famous coliseum in Rome. It’s one of the world’s largest circular pools with a floor that features over a million hand-cut mosaic tiles, providing a sparkle to the saltwater. It also includes 36 championship holes of golf, a beauty and wellness spa, and multiple dining options, including a poolside eatery and an ocean-view restaurant serving Northern Italian dishes. Accommodation is offered in everything from one-story bungalows with private terraces to multi-bedroom private villas overlooking 500 acres of natural landscape."

For a continued list of the best hotel pools across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.