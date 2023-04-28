California Man With Plan Wins Huge Lottery Prize From Scratch-Off Ticket

Alec Bucur recently purchased a Millionaire Bucks Scratchers ticket at a Chevron in Orange County with calculated confidence that his life was about to change forever. According to KTLA, Bucur had a carefully crafted plan that would help him win the lottery. The lucky individual told lottery officials that he strategically chose the fifth ticket in the stack of scratchers at the gas station. He returned home from the station and scratched of the ticket to reveal a $5 million prize!

“I wanted to know how much the last winning ticket sold was worth and what number it was in the stack of Scratchers. I found out someone won five hundred bucks in the stack, and it was ticket number five. Number five in the series was worth five million dollars. I was just gunning for it, and now I’m a multimillionaire."

When asked how he would be spending his winnings, Bucur mentioned that he would not be making any frivolous purchases. Instead, the California Lottery winner is deciding to "let his money grow" over time.

"I don’t need a Ferrari. I don’t need a mansion. I’m not a spender. I’m going to do some traveling and let this money grow.”