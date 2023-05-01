Decision Made On Bryce Harper's Timetable For MLB Return

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has been cleared to make his 2023 MLB debut this week, just five months after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN on Monday (May 1).

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is expected to serve as designated hitter during the Phillies' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday (May 2) night. The 30-year-old underwent reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow on November 23 and was initially expected to be ruled out until July, however, has made better progress than expected, which has led to his return taking place two months early.

Harper met with surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache -- who performed the procedure -- on Monday and was reportedly given medical clearance to return, later posting a photo of himself in full uniform on Instagram, with the caption, "Aye Pham. You ready?"