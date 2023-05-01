This Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

If you're ever craving a juicy, well-crafted burger, there are plenty of options out there for you. From a fine-dining restaurant to a hole-in-the-wall spot beloved by locals, there's no shortage of places serving their own special take on this American classic.

That's why Mashed took up the task of finding every state's best burger. The website states, "By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."

According to writers, Florida's most delicious burger is The Glazed One from Thee Burger Spot! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Burger Spot literally couldn't get much better reviews. Based in Tampa, this joint has some epic creations to their name. However, when you're in the market for the best burger in the state of Florida, you must order The Glazed One. This thing is just like their Bacon Cheeseburger — with one yummy difference. Instead of hamburger buns, The Glazed One is bookended by glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme. Yes, it's as good as it sounds. There's one caveat, though. This menu item is only available on Fridays, so be sure to plan your life accordingly."