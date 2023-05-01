Ice Spice Is Camera-Ready In Sequin Gown During Met Gala Debut

"I'm just so grateful," she told LaLa. "I'm so happy to be here. You know I was really nervous while I was approaching the carpet, but then once I heard everybody screaming, I felt better."



Ice Spice reportedly received an invite from Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour herself. Wintour's special guest attended her first Met Gala after she announced her new collaboration with Vogue and eBay. She's currently serving as the face of a brand-new collection of high-end apparel helmed by the fashion magazine. Ice Spice's Iconic Collection is available on eBay now.



"The first Monday in May: It's an iconic date that requires an iconic look," eBay said about the collection in an Instagram post. "Ice Spice knows, which is why she partnered with us and Vogue to get her show-stopping look, as well as curate a collection of rare and unique authentic designer pieces. Vintage Versace? Iconic Fendi? Signature Moschino? It's a fashion lover's dream edit."



See more angles of Ice Spice's look at her first Met Gala.