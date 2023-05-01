J.J. And Kealia Watt Acquire Ownership In Pro Sports Team

Retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, have acquired an investment in Burnley Football Club, which recently clinched promotion to the English Premier League.

"We are going to invest in European football," J.J. Watt announced in a video shared on his Twitter account Monday (May 1).

The couple was reportedly spotted at a Burnley match in April and had toured the club's facilities prior to their investment announcement, according to Front Office Sports.

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro selection, announced his decision to retire after his final home game for the Arizona Cardinals on December 27, appearing in two more road games against the the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers during the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.