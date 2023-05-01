J.J. And Kealia Watt Acquire Ownership In Pro Sports Team

By Jason Hall

May 1, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

Retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, have acquired an investment in Burnley Football Club, which recently clinched promotion to the English Premier League.

"We are going to invest in European football," J.J. Watt announced in a video shared on his Twitter account Monday (May 1).

The couple was reportedly spotted at a Burnley match in April and had toured the club's facilities prior to their investment announcement, according to Front Office Sports.

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro selection, announced his decision to retire after his final home game for the Arizona Cardinals on December 27, appearing in two more road games against the the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers during the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

The 34-year-old spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2021.

Kealia Watt is currently a free agent, having most recently played for the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Red Stars during the 2020-21 season and Houston Dash from 2014-19. The 31-year-old had previously represented the United States as a member of its under-19, under-20, under-23 and senior national women's soccer teams from 2010-16, which included scoring the winning goal in the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

