Joel Embiid's Expected Status For Game 1 Determined: Report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly "unlikely to play" in Game 1 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid, who was listed as "doubtful" on Sunday (April 30) night, reportedly participated in the Sixers' shootaround and worked out afterward on Monday (May 1) and "there is optimism" that he could play in Game 2 on Wednesday (April 3), but Philadelphia is "preparing to be without him tonight in Game 1 with that sprained knee," Wojnarowski said.

Embiid, the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, suffered a sprained LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, which is expected to likely result in him wearing a brace once he eventually makes his return, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.