Joel Embiid's Expected Status For Game 1 Determined: Report

By Jason Hall

May 1, 2023

2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly "unlikely to play" in Game 1 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid, who was listed as "doubtful" on Sunday (April 30) night, reportedly participated in the Sixers' shootaround and worked out afterward on Monday (May 1) and "there is optimism" that he could play in Game 2 on Wednesday (April 3), but Philadelphia is "preparing to be without him tonight in Game 1 with that sprained knee," Wojnarowski said.

Embiid, the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, suffered a sprained LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, which is expected to likely result in him wearing a brace once he eventually makes his return, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid averaged a career best 33.1 points, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the 2022-23 season, which included scoring 52 points during the Sixers' last game against the Celtics on April 4. The Cameroon native is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 blocks during the postseason.

The Celtics are the highest-remaining Eastern Conference seed following the Milwaukee Bucks' upset loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round of the playoffs.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.