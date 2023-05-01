Joel Embiid's Expected Status For Game 1 Determined: Report
By Jason Hall
May 1, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly "unlikely to play" in Game 1 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Embiid, who was listed as "doubtful" on Sunday (April 30) night, reportedly participated in the Sixers' shootaround and worked out afterward on Monday (May 1) and "there is optimism" that he could play in Game 2 on Wednesday (April 3), but Philadelphia is "preparing to be without him tonight in Game 1 with that sprained knee," Wojnarowski said.
Embiid, the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, suffered a sprained LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the Sixers' eventual first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, which is expected to likely result in him wearing a brace once he eventually makes his return, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
.@wojespn is told Joel Embiid is "unlikely to play" in Game 1 against the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/DL3v5yrn4B— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 1, 2023
Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 1, 2023
.@ramonashelburne with the latest on Joel Embiid’s status from NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/3wSAYyI1t1— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 24, 2023
Embiid averaged a career best 33.1 points, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the 2022-23 season, which included scoring 52 points during the Sixers' last game against the Celtics on April 4. The Cameroon native is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 blocks during the postseason.
The Celtics are the highest-remaining Eastern Conference seed following the Milwaukee Bucks' upset loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round of the playoffs.