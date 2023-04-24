Former Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Lands New NBA Job: Report

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has reportedly been hired as the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday (April 24).

The move comes weeks after the Rockets declined former head coach Stephen Silas' fourth-year option, concluding his three-year tenure with the franchise, on April 9.

"Rockets and Udoka moved fairly quickly toward each other after initial meeting, sources tell ESPN. Udoka and GM Rafael Stone kept talking on job. Both sides had some strong options in the marketplace but a deal got done in the last 24 hours to land Udoka with the Rockets. Young talent, cap space and a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick were part of a strong case to lure Udoka," Wojnarowski tweeted.