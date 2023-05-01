Phoebe Bridgers Channels Iconic Skeleton Suit At 2023 Met Gala

Phoebe Bridgers brought her famous eclectic style to the 2023 Met Gala, showing up on the red carpet in a glamorous take on her iconic signature skeleton suit.

During her second appearance at the legendary gala, the 2023 theme of which pays tribute to the life and legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Bridgers stunned in a custom Tory Burch gown that offers a new twist on the skeleton suit she wore on the cover of her 2020 album Punisher, per Vogue.

"I've work skeleton costumes for my entire adult life, but this is a really cool, subtle take on it," said the "Motion Sickness" singer.