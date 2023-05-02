Bizarre Incident With Clues Airs On 'Jeopardy'

Every episode of Jeopardy features 61 clues - 30 in the first round, 30 in the Double Jeopardy round and the one Final Jeopardy clue. With billions of pieces of trivia to quiz the contestants on, you would think there would be a lot of diversity in the responses on the game show, and almost always there is, but not on a recent episode and it's gotten fans talking.

It happened on Thursday when host Ken Jennings read the $200 clue for the category TV Drama in the Jeopardy round. It was, "The title character of this NBC series was an antagonist in The Silence of the Lambs." A contestant named Jesse correctly responded, "Who is Hannibal?" as in "Hannibal Lecter." No one thought much of it until the Double Jeopardy round when Ken read the $800 clue in the category "Where The H Is That," which features answers that deal with locations that start with the letter H. The clue was, "The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum is in this Missouri city." The correct response, once again, was "What is Hannibal?"