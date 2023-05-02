Brent Faiyaz Announces New Music With Marshmello & Global Tour Dates

By Tony M. Centeno

May 2, 2023

Brent Faiyaz
Photo: Getty Images

Brent Faiyaz is planning to drop new music before he heads out for his upcoming world tour.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Wasteland singer took to Instagram to announce his “F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland" world tour. His headlining tour will begin on July 16 in Landover, MD at the Broccoli City Festival and will move on to other major cities like Chicago, New York City, Boston, Miami, and Houston. His last show in the U.S. will be on September 15 in Los Angeles. A month later, Faiyaz will head overseas to perform in countries like the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, France and more.

It's been nearly a year since Brent Faiyaz dropped his Wasteland album. He's had plenty of success with the 19-track project, which features Alicia Keys, Drake, Tyler The Creator and more. Now, he's getting ready to release new music ahead of his world tour. According to Variety, Faiyaz announced the dates for his tour in celebration of his new "wide-ranging" partnership with UnitedMasters.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him," UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute said. "It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Faiyaz is set to team up with Marshmello for their new collaboration "Fell In Love." The song drops this Friday, which is the same day tickets for his tour go on sale. Check out the preview and watch his new video for "Rolling Stone" below.

Brent Faiyaz's “F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland" Tour Dates


July 16 Landover, MD Broccoli City Festival

July 25 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

July 28 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

August 1 Toronto, ON History

August 6 New York, NY Central Park Summerstage

August 9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 12 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

August 16 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

August 19 Sacramento, CA Sol Blume

August 22 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

August 23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

August 24 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

August 31 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

September 1 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

September 3 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theater

September 15 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

October 16 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

October 19 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

October 21 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

October 23 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

October 25 London, UK Eventim Apollo

November 1 Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg

November 3 Stockholm, Sweden Banankompaniet

November 5 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

November 8 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

November 10 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

November 12 Milan, Italy Fabrique

November 14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

November 17 Cologne, Germany Palladium

November 19 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

November 20 London, UK Eventim Apollo

