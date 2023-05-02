Brent Faiyaz Announces New Music With Marshmello & Global Tour Dates

It's been nearly a year since Brent Faiyaz dropped his Wasteland album. He's had plenty of success with the 19-track project, which features Alicia Keys, Drake, Tyler The Creator and more. Now, he's getting ready to release new music ahead of his world tour. According to Variety, Faiyaz announced the dates for his tour in celebration of his new "wide-ranging" partnership with UnitedMasters.



“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him," UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute said. "It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”



Faiyaz is set to team up with Marshmello for their new collaboration "Fell In Love." The song drops this Friday, which is the same day tickets for his tour go on sale. Check out the preview and watch his new video for "Rolling Stone" below.