North Carolina City Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.

A city in North Carolina was named one of the most affordable places to call home in the United States.

Kiplinger.com analyzed the calculation of living expenses for 265 urban areas compiled by the Council for Community and Economic Research to come out with a list of the 25 cheapest places to live in America. The site used additional information from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, narrowing the requirements down to cities with at least 50,000 residents. While some Northern and Midwest cities find a spot on the list, most of the cheapest places to live are housed in the South, including in North Carolina.

According to Kiplinger.com, Winston-Salem is among the 15 cheapest cities to live in the country, coming in at No. 12 overall. The city's cost of living falls 15.9% below the national average, with a median household income and median home value being $57,392 and $193,100, respectively. Additionally, the unemployment rate is 3.6% among the metro population of 681,438.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Winston-Salem metro area — and its enclave of Thomasville-Lexington, in particular — packs tons of Southern hospitality at a price everyone from singles to families to retirees will like. Not only do living costs run almost 16% below the national average, but the Tar Heel State doesn't tax Social Security benefits. Winston-Salem doesn't lack things to do, either: Six colleges, 75 recreational parks and 33 wineries call the region home, and Winston-Salem's theater and visual arts heritage earned it the nickname 'The City of the Arts.' It also boasts a huge healthcare sector, so doctors and specialists are not hard to find."

These are the 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S.:

Harlingen, Texas Kalamazoo, Michigan McAllen, Texas Decatur, Illinois Joplin, Missouri Topeka, Kansas Anniston, Alabama Conway, Arkansas Albany, Georgia Jackson, Mississippi

Check out the full list at Kiplinger.com to see the most affordable places to live around the country.