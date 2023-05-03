Florida Homeowner Catches 10-Foot Alligator Swimming In Their Backyard Pool

"Male alligators are very territorial during the breeding season, and often even fight among themselves for territory and females around this time of year," Hardwick explained to reporters. "He did death roll a lot during removal which we unfortunately didn't catch on camera."

The Pesky Critters owner said this type of encounter isn't uncommon, especially during a season when alligators are roaming about residential areas looking for food and love.

"This particular alligator was living in a body of water in the neighborhood and they of course don't know the difference between a pool and a pond," Hardwick said, adding that they've had a pretty busy season, so far. "This is the fourth nuisance alligator that posed a serious threat to humans that we've had to remove in the past 14 days."

Alligator mating season got an early start this year and is expected to continue through May and June. That means Florida's most iconic animals are going to be more aggressive and territorial.

Hardwick and experts urge residents to call a professional if there's a nuisance gator on their property.