Texas Hotel Pool Ranked Among The Best In The Entire Country

Whether you're looking for a place to relax with a good book or splash around with your family, a hotel pool can be the perfect escape. But not all hotels are created equal. From Instagram-worthy infinity edges to scenic mountain views, the best hotel pools offer more than just a refreshing swim. So if you're planning a trip — or even a staycation — check out this list of top hotel pools in the United States by Trip to Discover, where you can soak up the sun in style!

"Staying at a hotel with a pool is a great way to enjoy a refreshing break in between sightseeing or spend an entire day lounging around with a cocktail in hand," the travel site said about its list. "At some hotels, the pool can be a star attraction, with features like slides, maybe a poolside bar, or even a lazy river for stress-melting floats. These hotel pools are some of the best you’ll find in the U.S. – in fact, you might even want to plan your next trip around one of them."

In addition to pools in California, Las Vegas and even Alaska, just one Texas hotel pool made it onto this list — the https://www.instagram.com/p/CrBwOVFr7j6/?hl=en. Of course it's a Texas-shaped pool! Here's what Trip to Discover said to back up its decision:

Texas is sizzling hot in the summer and this Marriott Marquis property is the perfect place to keep cool. It boasts one of the most unique pools in Texas – up on the rooftop there’s a lazy river shaped like the state, along with an infinity pool. The surrounding Parkview Terrace offers seasonal entertainment, like themed parties and DJ sessions. High Dive, an open-air sports bar, is the perfect place for a refreshing cocktail and you’ll find cabanas and fire pits up here on the roof too.