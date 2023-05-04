Aaron Rodgers Trolled Sauce Gardner For Not Knowing Famous Actress

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers trolled his new teammate, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, for not knowing who Jessica Alba was when they sat near the actress at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Rodgers, 39, and Gardner, 22, sat courtside among numerous other celebrities, including Alba, during the Knicks' 111-105 series-tying win on Tuesday (May 2) night.

"He was just picking on me a little bit for being young," Gardner told reporters on Wednesday (May 3) via the Jets' Twitter account. "You know, like, we was getting seated and he was like 'Oh, we're about to sit by' — what's her name? — 'We're about to sit by Jessica Alba.' I'm like 'Yeah, I don't know who that is' and he looked at me like I'm crazy. It was just great being able to sit over there and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit actually.

"It was great vibes, but that whole night, he would just keep asking me out of nowhere 'Do you know who that person is?' and I'm like 'Bro, that's Amare Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you just picking on me at this point.'"