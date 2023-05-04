Atlanta Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

Deion Patterson has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault after he was arrested following an eight-hour manhunt on Wednesday (May 3).

Patterson is accused of opening fire in a waiting room on the 11th floor of Northside Medical Midtown, killing one woman and injuring four others. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre. The injured victims were identified in court documents as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger.

Patterson fled the scene before officers arrived and highjacked a car nearby, which he later abandoned. After officers responded to several false alarms about Patterson's location, they eventually tracked him down to a housing complex after neighbors called the police because dogs were barking.

Resident Debra Sansavieri told one of the officers that Patterson may be hiding near the pool area of the complex.

"He just started running – the police officer – and said, 'Get on the grass! Get on the grass!'" Sansavieri told CNN. "Suddenly, about 30 police cars came flying down."