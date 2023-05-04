Atlanta Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

By Bill Galluccio

May 4, 2023

Deion Patterson, 24
Photo: Atlanta Police Department

Deion Patterson has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault after he was arrested following an eight-hour manhunt on Wednesday (May 3).

Patterson is accused of opening fire in a waiting room on the 11th floor of Northside Medical Midtown, killing one woman and injuring four others. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre. The injured victims were identified in court documents as Lisa GlynnGeorgette WhitlowJazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger.

Patterson fled the scene before officers arrived and highjacked a car nearby, which he later abandoned. After officers responded to several false alarms about Patterson's location, they eventually tracked him down to a housing complex after neighbors called the police because dogs were barking.

Resident Debra Sansavieri told one of the officers that Patterson may be hiding near the pool area of the complex.

"He just started running – the police officer – and said, 'Get on the grass! Get on the grass!'" Sansavieri told CNN. "Suddenly, about 30 police cars came flying down."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.