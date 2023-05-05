Damar Hamlin, Tee Higgins Reunited Months After On-Field Collapse

By Jason Hall

May 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins appeared to reunite months after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest seconds after tackling Higgins during a since-canceled Monday Night Football game in January.

Hamlin, Higgins and Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were tagged in a photo shared by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd with all four posing in front of a Cam-Am side-by-side vehicle in a desert.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and initially reported to be in critical condition before making a miraculous recovery, which coincided with an outpouring of support from players, coaches and fans. A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation to support a toy drive prior to his medical situation -- and later to support his recovery after far exceeding its $2,500 goal -- raised more than $9 million.

The Pittsburgh native was released from UC Medical Center one week after suffering cardiac arrest and discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after completing a series of tests and evaluations two days later.

Last month, the Bills announced that Hamlin was officially cleared to resume full activity and make his return to football.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.