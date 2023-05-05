Damar Hamlin, Tee Higgins Reunited Months After On-Field Collapse
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins appeared to reunite months after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest seconds after tackling Higgins during a since-canceled Monday Night Football game in January.
Hamlin, Higgins and Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were tagged in a photo shared by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd with all four posing in front of a Cam-Am side-by-side vehicle in a desert.
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and initially reported to be in critical condition before making a miraculous recovery, which coincided with an outpouring of support from players, coaches and fans. A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation to support a toy drive prior to his medical situation -- and later to support his recovery after far exceeding its $2,500 goal -- raised more than $9 million.
The Pittsburgh native was released from UC Medical Center one week after suffering cardiac arrest and discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after completing a series of tests and evaluations two days later.
Last month, the Bills announced that Hamlin was officially cleared to resume full activity and make his return to football.