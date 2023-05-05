Damar Hamlin, Tee Higgins Reunited Months After On-Field Collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins appeared to reunite months after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest seconds after tackling Higgins during a since-canceled Monday Night Football game in January.

Hamlin, Higgins and Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were tagged in a photo shared by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd with all four posing in front of a Cam-Am side-by-side vehicle in a desert.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.