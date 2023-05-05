Deebo Samuel Says 49ers Were Better Than Eagles, Calls Them Most Hated Team

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel claimed his team lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles "because we played with 10 people," referring to multiple injuries at the quarterback position.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel said while addressing the Niners' loss to the Eagles, who called his "most hated team" during an interview with Complex. "I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Quarterback Brock Purdy -- who took over as the team's starter amid injuries to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo -- injured his right elbow during the 49ers' opening drive and missed the remainder of the first half, returning midway through the third quarter and being limited to just 23 yards on 4 of 4 passing. The rookie starter's replacement, Josh Johnson, also suffered injuries, which forced San Francisco to play a run-heavy offense, despite trailing by double-digits late.

Both quarterbacks combined to throw for just 83 yards on 11 of 18 passing.

"How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty sh--ty, to be honest," said Niners tight end George Kittle after the NFC Championship Game via ProFootballTalk.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions on 114 of 170 passing during the regular season, as well as 569 yards and three touchdowns on 41 of 63 passing during the playoffs.