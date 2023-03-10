Major Update On Brock Purdy's Injury Status, Recovery Timeline

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy "underwent successful surgery" on his injured throwing arm elbow Friday (March 10) morning and is expected "to start a throwing progression program in three months," the team announced on its official website.



"San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning," the Niners said. "Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months."

Purdy had postponed surgery at the recommendation of Meister in February, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported at the time. The 23-year-old was reported to be dealing with inflammation in his elbow, which has led to Meister's decision and the two reconvened earlier this month, but "all signs continue to point to a UCL repair," which would allow the quarterback to possibly be ready for the 2023 NFL season, Pelissero reported at the time.