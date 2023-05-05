Here's The Best Ramen In Colorado

Many Japanese dishes have gained popularity in the United States, from sushi to hibachi-style meals, but none hits like a warm bowl of ramen. A noodle dish loaded with a sumptuous broth and many delicious ingredients, you can never go wrong with this comfort food. Whether it's the many flavors in one slurp or the pure satisfaction from eating it, it's no wonder there are plenty of restaurants either serving ramen or shaping its identity around the iconic dish.

That's why LoveFood has something special for every type of ramen enjoyer: a list rounding up every state's most delicious bowl of ramen.

According to writers, Colorado's best ramen is the spicy pork ramen from Ace Eat Serve! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Mile High City has a roster of great Japanese joints, including this hip offering in Denver's uptown neighborhood. Ace Eat Serve doubles as a ping-pong spot, although the menu is the real star here. Get the spicy pork ramen, which is loaded with punchy Sichuan pork, charred sweetcorn, plenty of wheat noodles, and a poached egg."