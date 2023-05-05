Lil Wayne & will.i.am Team Up For Their Brand New Song 'The Formula'

“It’s a thrill to merge my passions – high-performance auto racing and music - in this pioneering alliance," will.i.am said about the collaboration. "Our goal is to shatter traditional boundaries by fusing music and racing, creating unforgettable experiences that introduce new fans to the excitement of F1 and showcasing the world’s finest artists and performers."



The seasoned rapper and producer, who's an avid racing enthusiast, hasn't released an album since his 2013 LP #willpower, which features the smash hit "Scream & Shout" featuring Britney Spears. Lil Wayne was actually featured on the remix to the track, but it wasn't the first time they worked together. Wayne and will first connected on Jay Rock’s 2011 song "All My Life (In The Ghetto)."



At the moment, there's no word on an exact release date for will.i.am's album. Listen to will.i.am's new joint effort with Lil Wayne below