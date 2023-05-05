Revamp Your Whataburger Order With These Must-Try Secret Menu Hacks

Whataburger has been an iconic Texas institution for generations, but there's more to this beloved chain that meets the eye. What if we told you there's a secret menu that's been hiding in plain sight? These menu hacks are a treasure trove of delicious surprises, from savory breakfast options to revamped fan favorites. Are you ready to unlock the mystery?

Here's a look at a few Whataburger menu hacks!

Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich

Order the Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich and sub Honey Butter for Honey BBQ sauce.