Stanley Cup Champion Petr Klima Dead At 58
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2023
Former NHL star Petr Klima, who scored a game-winning triple overtime goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals during the Edmonton Oilers' final championship season, has died at the age of 58, the team announced on Thursday (May 4).
"He was a dangerous offensive player," said Kevin Lowe, a defenseman on the Oilers' 1990 team, about Klima, via NHL.com. "He would have probably more suited for today's games. The rules are a little more tailored to creating offense and allowing the offensive guys to do things. He could really skate and really shoot. He was a bit of a square peg in a round hole for us for a little while. We had a little bit more of a blue-collar team by that time, but he scored one of the biggest goals in Oilers history."
Klima's signature goal ended the longest Stanley Cup Final in NHL history, which was delayed by a 26-minute power outage at Boston Garden, during a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins. The Czech forward was benched for long stretches earlier in the game before returning to the ice and scoring on Bruins goalie Andy Moog to lead the Oilers to their first of four wins in five games during their only Stanley Cup championship after the trade that sent Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings, having previously won four championships in five years from 1984-88 with 'The Great One' as their captain.
Klima also spent his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins, recording 573 points (313 goals, 260 assists) in 786 career games.