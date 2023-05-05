Stanley Cup Champion Petr Klima Dead At 58

Former NHL star Petr Klima, who scored a game-winning triple overtime goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals during the Edmonton Oilers' final championship season, has died at the age of 58, the team announced on Thursday (May 4).

"He was a dangerous offensive player," said Kevin Lowe, a defenseman on the Oilers' 1990 team, about Klima, via NHL.com. "He would have probably more suited for today's games. The rules are a little more tailored to creating offense and allowing the offensive guys to do things. He could really skate and really shoot. He was a bit of a square peg in a round hole for us for a little while. We had a little bit more of a blue-collar team by that time, but he scored one of the biggest goals in Oilers history."