Tennessee City Ranked The Riskiest Place In The U.S. For Drivers

One city in Tennessee was named the least safe U.S. city for driving.

When it comes to regions that good for driving, some are better than others. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 50 biggest cities in the country in order to rank which are the safest for drivers. Here's how the site determined the ranking:

"U.S. News & World Report commissioned a study of the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine which are the safest and riskiest for drivers. The study looked at data on fatal auto accidents per capita in each city from 2016 to 2020. It also looked at the number of people per capita involved in fatal crashes in each city during that same time frame. In addition, it examined the average fatality rate per miles traveled in each state from 2019 to 2021; the number of DUI arrests per capita in each state from 2017 to 2019; and the rate of auto thefts from 2019 through 2021."

While the list is filled with busy cities around the country with risky roadways, including three in Arizona alone, one metropolitan area in Tennessee claimed the top spot: Memphis. According tot he site, Memphis ranks No. 1 in both fatal car accidents per capita and people involved in fatal crashes per capita while it comes in at No. 9 for the fatality rate per 100 million.

In addition to Memphis, Nashville also ranked among the riskiest cities for drivers, coming in at No. 16 overall.

These are the 10 least safe cities for driving:

Memphis, TN Albuquerque, NM Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Tucson, AZ Phoenix, AZ Jacksonville, FL Mesa, AZ Dallas, TX Atlanta, GA

On the other side, these 10 cities are the safest for driving:

Boston, MA New York City, NY Honolulu, HI Washington, D.C. Minneapolis, MI Chicago, IL Virginia Beach, VA Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Columbus, OH

Check out U.S. News & World Report's full list to learn more.