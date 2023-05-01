Tennessee Cities Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.

Two cities in Tennessee were named among the most affordable places to call home in the United States.

Kiplinger.com analyzed the calculation of living expenses for 265 urban areas compiled by the Council for Community and Economic Research to come out with a list of the 25 cheapest places to live in America. The site used additional information from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, narrowing the requirements down to cities with at least 50,000 residents. While some Northern and Midwest cities find a spot on the list, most of the cheapest places to live are housed in the South, including in Tennessee:

No. 17: Knoxville

No. 21: Jackson

According to Kiplinger.com, Knoxville has a cost of living 15.1% below the national average with a median household income and median home value being $62,592 and $232,100, respectively, as well as an unemployment rate of 3.3%. Jackson's cost of living is 14% below the national average, with an unemployment rate of 3.6%, a median household income of $52,186 and median home value of $158,700.

These are the 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S.:

Harlingen, Texas Kalamazoo, Michigan McAllen, Texas Decatur, Illinois Joplin, Missouri Topeka, Kansas Anniston, Alabama Conway, Arkansas Albany, Georgia Jackson, Mississippi

Check out the full list at Kiplinger.com to see the most affordable places to live around the country.