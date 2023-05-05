Video Shows Dad Punching 63-Year-Old Umpire During High School Game
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2023
A video shared online shows a father punching an elderly umpire during his son's high school baseball game in Florida last month.
Jorge Ignacio Aponte-Gonzalez, 41, faces battery charges and disruption of a school function after punching the umpire, who was identified as a disabled veteran, in the back of the head during a game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee on April 18, WESH reports.
"This umpire is a 63-year-old man. He's a veteran. A United States military veteran. He's a disabled veteran. OK? He does this because he has a passion for baseball and he likes to give back to his community and he loves to dedicate his time to baseball and to kids," said Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez.
Investigators said Gonzalez became angry and attacked the umpire as he exited the field gates between innings. The video shows Gonzalez approach the umpire before "knocking him out," Lopez said.
Players and parents were seen rushing to the umpire's aid after the attack took place and appeared to be visibly upset by the incident, according to Lopez. The sheriff said Gonzalez grinned widely while being detained in a video shared by the department and claimed he was attempted to defend his child during the incident.
Lopez said the umpire addressed Gonzalez's son, a player in the game, for what was described as disruptive behavior, which the father didn't like.