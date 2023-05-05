Video Shows Dad Punching 63-Year-Old Umpire During High School Game

Investigators said Gonzalez became angry and attacked the umpire as he exited the field gates between innings. The video shows Gonzalez approach the umpire before "knocking him out," Lopez said.

Players and parents were seen rushing to the umpire's aid after the attack took place and appeared to be visibly upset by the incident, according to Lopez. The sheriff said Gonzalez grinned widely while being detained in a video shared by the department and claimed he was attempted to defend his child during the incident.

Lopez said the umpire addressed Gonzalez's son, a player in the game, for what was described as disruptive behavior, which the father didn't like.