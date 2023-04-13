MLB Umpire Remains Hospitalized After Scary In-Game Accident

Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized as of Thursday (April 13) morning in relation to an in-game accident in which he was hit in the head by a baseball during the game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday (April 12) afternoon, Cleveland.com reports.

Vanover, 67, was standing between second base and the pitcher's mound when he was struck on the left side of his head by a relay throw from Guardians shortstop Andrés Giménez in the fifth inning. The veteran umpire was scheduled to work the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds Thursday night but was unavailable.

Cleveland.com reports that there was a possibility that Vanover would be released from Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland on Thursday, however, he will still need to be cleared by MLB's medical staff before resuming his umpiring role.