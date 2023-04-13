MLB Umpire Remains Hospitalized After Scary In-Game Accident

By Jason Hall

April 13, 2023

MLB: APR 12 Yankees at Guardians
Photo: Getty Images

Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized as of Thursday (April 13) morning in relation to an in-game accident in which he was hit in the head by a baseball during the game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday (April 12) afternoon, Cleveland.com reports.

Vanover, 67, was standing between second base and the pitcher's mound when he was struck on the left side of his head by a relay throw from Guardians shortstop Andrés Giménez in the fifth inning. The veteran umpire was scheduled to work the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds Thursday night but was unavailable.

Cleveland.com reports that there was a possibility that Vanover would be released from Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland on Thursday, however, he will still need to be cleared by MLB's medical staff before resuming his umpiring role.

Trailing 3-1, Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run double off the centerfield wall, which was fielded by Myles Straw and relayed to Giménez before hitting Vanover. The 67-year-old managed to get up immediately before being taken to the hospital.

Chris Guccione, a member of the umpiring crew during the Yankees-Guardians game, confirmed that Vanover received a CAT scan and was tested for a concussion.

“He’s got a pretty good-sized knot on the left side (of his head) right above his ear),” Guccione told reporters after the game via Cleveland.com.

“I’m glad he was able to walk (and that) he was able to get to the hospital,” Guccione added. “That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit.”

The Yankees added two more runs in the seventh and ninth innings to defeat the Guardians, 4-3, on Wednesday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.