Exciting Details Revealed About Beyoncé's 'Renaissance Tour'
By Dani Medina
May 6, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
We're days away from opening night of Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" and now we have details about what fans might expect from the highly anticipated tour.
The "CUFF IT" singer is scheduled to take over Stockholm's Friends Arena on May 10-11 — and there won't be an opening act, Live Nation Sweden shared on social media. If that wasn't enough, Beyoncé will take the stage for a whopping three hours! Here's a look at the schedule, per Friends Arena:
- 5 p.m.: Doors open
- 8 p.m.: Concert start
- Around 11 p.m.: Concert ends
The venue recommends that fans be in their seats by 7:30 p.m. at the latest.
Videos making the rounds on social media gave fans a sneak peek into what songs Beyoncé would be performing, as heard in multiple sound checks at the arena in Sweden:
- Crazy In Love
- Naughty Girl
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
- VIRGO'S GROOVE
- MOVE
- Love On Top