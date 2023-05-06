We're days away from opening night of Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" and now we have details about what fans might expect from the highly anticipated tour.

The "CUFF IT" singer is scheduled to take over Stockholm's Friends Arena on May 10-11 — and there won't be an opening act, Live Nation Sweden shared on social media. If that wasn't enough, Beyoncé will take the stage for a whopping three hours! Here's a look at the schedule, per Friends Arena:

5 p.m.: Doors open

8 p.m.: Concert start

Around 11 p.m.: Concert ends

The venue recommends that fans be in their seats by 7:30 p.m. at the latest.