Fan Hospitalized After Falling Into Red Sox's Bullpen During Phillies Game

A spectator was hospitalized after falling into the Boston Red Sox's bullpen from the stands during the first inning of Friday (May 5) night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park.

A spokesperson for the Phillies confirmed that the fan fell while attempting to reach for a ball thrown his way in a statement obtained by CBS News.

"During tonight's game, a fan reached over a railing above the visiting bullpen in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way. While reaching over the railing, the fan fell into the bullpen sustaining injuries," the spokesperson said. "The fan was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark."