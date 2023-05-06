Fan Hospitalized After Falling Into Red Sox's Bullpen During Phillies Game
By Jason Hall
May 6, 2023
A spectator was hospitalized after falling into the Boston Red Sox's bullpen from the stands during the first inning of Friday (May 5) night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park.
A spokesperson for the Phillies confirmed that the fan fell while attempting to reach for a ball thrown his way in a statement obtained by CBS News.
"During tonight's game, a fan reached over a railing above the visiting bullpen in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way. While reaching over the railing, the fan fell into the bullpen sustaining injuries," the spokesperson said. "The fan was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark."
Friday's game was delayed approximately 10 minutes as responders treated the fan, described by CBS Sports as "a young adult male," who was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. The incident occurred while Phillies pitcher Zack Wheller faced Masataka Yoshida during the second at-bat of the game.
Phillies reliever José Alvarado was seen running out of the bullpen to alert medical personnel of the situation. The visitor's bullpen at Citizens Bank Park is located on the upper level of a two-tier bullpen.
Boston defeated Philadelphia, 5-3, during Friday night's game, which marked Phillies star Bryce Harper's first home appearance of the 2023 MLB season, having recently returned from Tommy John Surgery during the team's road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week.