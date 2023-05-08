Sum 41 Announce Split: 'We Wanted You To Hear This From Us First'

By Logan DeLoye

May 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sum 41 are disbanding after 27 years of unforgettable performances and songs that continue to impact multiple generations. The "In Too Deep" standouts took to social media to make the surprising announcement, stating that being in the band brought them "some of the best moments of our lives."

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 has brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first." Despite the disheartening news, the band still has a handful of tour dates left for the year with plans to release another album.

"We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album, 'Heaven :x: Hell' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them. For now we look forward to seeing all of you s***f**ks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us." They concluded the announcement by thanking fans for sticking by their side since the very beginning.

"Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41." The "Fat Lip" artists are set to take the stage across Europe this summer beginning on June 1st, with American tour dates set for August.

Sum 41
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.