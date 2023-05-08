Sum 41 Announce Split: 'We Wanted You To Hear This From Us First'

Sum 41 are disbanding after 27 years of unforgettable performances and songs that continue to impact multiple generations. The "In Too Deep" standouts took to social media to make the surprising announcement, stating that being in the band brought them "some of the best moments of our lives."

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 has brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first." Despite the disheartening news, the band still has a handful of tour dates left for the year with plans to release another album.