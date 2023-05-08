Sum 41 Announce Split: 'We Wanted You To Hear This From Us First'
By Logan DeLoye
May 8, 2023
Sum 41 are disbanding after 27 years of unforgettable performances and songs that continue to impact multiple generations. The "In Too Deep" standouts took to social media to make the surprising announcement, stating that being in the band brought them "some of the best moments of our lives."
"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 has brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first." Despite the disheartening news, the band still has a handful of tour dates left for the year with plans to release another album.
"We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album, 'Heaven :x: Hell' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them. For now we look forward to seeing all of you s***f**ks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us." They concluded the announcement by thanking fans for sticking by their side since the very beginning.
"Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41." The "Fat Lip" artists are set to take the stage across Europe this summer beginning on June 1st, with American tour dates set for August.