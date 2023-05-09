Family Banned From Texas Restaurant Due To 'Messy Kids'

A family has been banned from going to a restaurant in Seguin because their children are "messy."

Selena Palomares and her family, who have been visiting Taco Tejano for over 15 years, were turned away by staff on May 3, MySanAntonio reports. Palomares' mom was inside the restaurant grabbing a table and requesting high chairs while Palomares was getting her 2- and 3-year-old sons out of the car. That's when Palomares' mom said she was told they weren't welcome inside the restaurant anymore.

"I have my two children in my hands and that's when she pulls me to the side and she's like, 'They said that we couldn't go inside and eat there because the kids make a mess and we don't clean up after them,"' Palomares said, per the news outlet.

Palomares aired out the situation on social media instead of going inside and speaking to restaurant staff. "Every time we go out to eat I clean up after my kids, my kids aren't throwing chairs around, they're not running around the restaurant or tossing food across the restaurant—that's not what is happening," she said.

She said she didn't think their banishment was personal, but a social media post by the restaurant might have changed her mind. "🗣️Get your Taco Tejano T-Shirt 🗣️ ( Where kids are not welcomed🤣 JkJk) $20🤑Thanks," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. Taco Tejano Owner Alicia Sepeda confirmed this post was directed at Palomares' comments online.

"It was because of all the comments that were made about the kids because we never said that period, it was said by her, but it wasn't said by us," she said. "You have to find a little bit of humor in it when people bash you."