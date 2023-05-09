Jennifer Lopez Shares Exciting Update On Upcoming New Album

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her highly anticipated new music. During an interview with E! News, the singer/actress revealed that her forthcoming album This Is Me... Now is already done! In November 2022, Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album This Is Me... Then by announcing the release of a follow-up album.

When asked what fans can expect from the new album, J Lo said, "It's the follow-up to the This Is Me... Then album, which captured a moment in time where I wrote that album. It was really about that time in my life and falling in love."

This Is Me... Then included the hit "Jenny from the Block" and was dedicated to her high-profile relationship with Affleck. "And now This Is Me... Now, 20 years later, I'm back with that same person and that love. I really just tried to capture this moment in time and what it felt like for me," Lopez said.

"The music just kind of poured out of me and I was like "Oh my god. I can't believe on the 20th anniversary I'm going to announce this.'"

The album has yet to receive an official release date but based on JLo's word, it should be sooner than later. "The album was already done [when it was announced]. We're just figuring out.... the content and all the promotional stuff."

When released, This Is Me...Now will be Lopez's first album since 2014's A.K.A and her ninth studio album overall. Until then, you can catch JLo in the film The Mother which hits Netflix on May 12th!